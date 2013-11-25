How An Auteur’s Team Channeled the Prairie Soul Of “Nebraska”

As Nebraska gathers Oscar momentum, director Alexander Payne has been garnering most of the attention for coaxing a peak performance from star Bruce Dern. But behind every auteur stands a legion of collaborators laboring to make everything gel on screen. As Payne’s longtime casting director John Jackson explains, “Part of Alexander’s genius is that he picks people who support his vision and then he gets out of their way. He reminds you, if necessary, what the ultimate goal is. He does not micro-manage.”

Three behind-the-scenes talents talk about how they helped Payne build Nebraska‘s evocative portrait of prairie folk from the ground up.





In Nebraska cranky Woody Grant (Dern) takes a road trip with his son (Will Forte) to claim prize money promised in a piece of bogus junk mail. Bob Nelson, Seattle TV comedy writer-performer, got the idea for what would become his first screenplay after a news item caught his attention. “I read in some obscure little newspaper about people who actually traveled cross country and showed up at these sweepstakes office, which were usually either in Florida or in the Midwest. That stuck in my head.”

Nelson’s own father, a Nebraska mechanic, inspired Woody Grant. “When it got time to write a screenplay, I started thinking about my own dad and the problems he may have had that he never even talked about. And then the drinking. If you’re a son or daughter, how you deal with that? And then coming from a Midwesterner background where you don’t express your feelings freely, all of that helped inform the character.”

Nelson wrote 50 drafts of Nebraska before he handed it over in 2003 to producer Julie M. Thompson, whom he met when both worked on the Bill Nye the Science Guy show. She gave it to producer Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger, who in turn passed the screenplay on to Payne.

After winning two Academy Awards for co-writing Sideways and The Descendants, Payne made his own revisions to Nelson’s screenplay. “It was up to Alexander at that point to mold the script and make sure every line felt real and authentic” recalls Nelson. “I was more than willing to have him turn it into an Alexander Payne film.”





“I’m like one of those crazy old prospectors panning for gold,” says Nebraska casting director John Jackson. “You sift through a lot of stuff to find that one nugget.” Jackson struck gold on multiple fronts with Nebraska, his fifth Alexander Payne project.