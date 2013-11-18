Following NSA Revelations, Yahoo Is Encrypting Everything

Following the revelations about government spying from Edward Snowden, Silicon Valley has a newfound emphasis on encryption and web security. One of the latest Internet giants to ramp up security measures is Yahoo, which just announced plans to switch all services to encrypted communications in early 2014.
Writing on Yahoo’s official Tumblr, CEO Marissa Mayer said:
There is nothing more important to us than protecting our users’ privacy. To that end, we recently announced that we will make Yahoo Mail even more secure by introducing https (SSL – Secure Sockets Layer) encryption with a 2048-bit key across our network by January 8, 2014. Today we are announcing that we will extend that effort across all Yahoo products. More specifically this means we will encrypt all information that moves between our data centers by the end of Q1 2014, offer users an option to encrypt all data flow to/from Yahoo by the end of Q1 2014, (and) work closely with our international Mail partners to ensure that Yahoo co-branded Mail accounts are https-enabled.
The news follows the revelation that the NSA reportedly broke into Yahoo and Google data centers as part of its MUSCULAR program, which “copied entire data flows across fiber-optic cables.” This new announcement is absolutely a big step in the right direction.