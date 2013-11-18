Following NSA Revelations, Yahoo Is Encrypting Everything

Writing on Yahoo’s official Tumblr, CEO Marissa Mayer said:

There is nothing more important to us than protecting our users’ privacy. To that end, we recently announced that we will make Yahoo Mail even more secure by introducing https (SSL – Secure Sockets Layer) encryption with a 2048-bit key across our network by January 8, 2014. Today we are announcing that we will extend that effort across all Yahoo products. More specifically this means we will encrypt all information that moves between our data centers by the end of Q1 2014, offer users an option to encrypt all data flow to/from Yahoo by the end of Q1 2014, (and) work closely with our international Mail partners to ensure that Yahoo co-branded Mail accounts are https-enabled.