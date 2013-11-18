This Kmart Xmas Ad Has Dudes With Musical (Family) Jewels

As you may know, the Christmas ad rush is well under way. Kmart has joined the fray, in partnership with Joe Boxer, by adding some jingly bits to “Jingle Bells.”





The ad opens with your typical male model handbell choir then quickly evolves into something decidedly atypical. Sure, we’ve seen cats do it and dogs do it but this may the first time male genitalia has so musically expressed a holiday spirit.

Call it what you want. Jingle Balls? Junkle Bells? Just don’t say it’s a surprise, considering the laughs served up by the brand and agency Draftfcb Chicago so far this year.