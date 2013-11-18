How To Validate Your Startup Idea In One Day

Think you’ve got a killer app idea? Think again, says Trevor Owens from Lean Startup Machine. Until you’ve validated the concept by asking the opinions of real potential users, don’t bother wasting time coding up an alpha, buying a domain name, or printing business cards. In this video, the first of a new series produced by General Assembly for FastCo.Labs, you’ll learn how to quickly test your startup concept by finding the weakest link in your logic–also known as the “riskiest assumption.” Look out for more Co.Labs Classes in the coming weeks at drop us a tweet @FastCoLabs if you have any special lesson request. Chris Dannen, Editor