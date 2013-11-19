The Best Management Tool You’re Not Using

When employees get bored with their jobs, or start thinking wistfully that life is passing them by, in the best case scenario they spend a lot of time surfing the web. In the worst case, they drag the mood of the whole office down with them.

So what to do? The answer might be a concept long talked about in the academic world, but only recently embraced in the corporate one: the sabbatical.

Taking a sabbatical means taking a period of time–generally at least a month or two–off work to explore other interests. “For your employees who truly need a break, who are burned out and exhausted, but are great people, it’s far better to give them that opportunity to recharge than to run them into the ground,” says Dan Clements, co-author with Tara Gignac of Escape 101, a book about sabbaticals and career breaks. “This is a legitimate tool for doing this.” He argues that sabbaticals are more strategic than a few extra vacation days. Here are some reasons that a few companies (American Express, REI) offer sabbaticals, and you might too:

While the holy grail for employees might be a fully-paid sabbatical, many people would be satisfied with just keeping their benefits and their job. You could pay a portion of the person’s usual salary as a goodwill gesture, and use the rest to pay for temp help (if it turns out to be necessary). This keeps costs under control.

These days, the average tenure at a job is about 4.6 years. By offering sabbaticals after five years, you give people a solid incentive to stay at least a little longer than they otherwise might. Less hiring and training means lower transaction costs for you.

“It’s really interesting what you discover when you take someone you feel is indispensable, and then you dispense with them,” says Clements. “You discover, hey, maybe we can do things differently.” Maybe your team member who’s on sabbatical always organized weekly status meetings on his projects. In his absence, people just swing by each other’s offices to ask how things are going. The projects still get done on time, but people are spending less time in meetings. Good to know. Absence shows what has to get done and what does not.