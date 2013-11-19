17 Productive Ways To Spend 5 Minutes Instead Of Checking Your Email (Again)

The ubiquity of smart phones means we never lack for a way to spend time. Stuck waiting for the elevator for 30 seconds? Next thing you know you’ve got your phone out of your pocket, and you’re deleting newsletters you can’t remember subscribing to.

6. Write a real letter Keep some note cards and stationery around and write a note to someone whose birthday is coming up, or a friend or colleague who did something intriguing. There’s no need to write more than three or four sentences, and you can definitely do that in five minutes. A random thank you note to someone who isn’t expecting one could actually make someone’s day. 7. Stretch Assume some other posture than the usual one of your rear in the chair, and breathe deeply. 8. Lift some weights Do some push-ups or sit-ups if you’re not self-conscious (or you’ve got a door). But even if the whole office is staring at you, you can suck in your stomach or absentmindedly do a bicep curl with a paper weight. 9. Study your calendar What can you get rid of? In five minutes, you may be able to buy yourself hours by . As a corollary, what do you not see that should be on there? 10. Brainstorm personal priorities for next week We’re pretty good about setting work priorities, but personal ones tend to get short shrift. In five minutes, you could decide that next week you’ll go to the library, watch a favorite movie with your kids, and make your famous banana bread recipe on the weekend. Don’t go overboard–you don’t want to stress yourself out–but planning in a few fun anchor events gives you something to look forward to. 11. Make a guest list for an intriguing dinner party Who would be fascinating to have in a room together? Do they know each other? If not, make a note to introduce them as soon as possible.

Please add your favorite ways to use bits of time for bits of joy in the comments.