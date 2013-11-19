How Incredibly Lazy People Can Form Productive Habits

Like many of us desk-bound keyboard-toilers, marketing strategist Gregory Ciotti is trying to get to the gym more. But Ciotti is also a productivity blogger , so he has a keen understanding of how to hack his morning routine . The solution: designing for laziness.

“I pack my gym clothes in a bag the night before and place them right next to my door,” he says. “On cold days, I even place my jacket on the counter-top by the door. By again designing for laziness, I eliminate all possible excuses by getting things ready when my willpower is high (aka: the night before, when I don’t have to go to the gym).”

By packing his bag the night before and placing it right by the door, Ciotti has reduced the friction associated with doing something healthy for himself. If you get prepared the night before, you don’t spend 15 of your precious morning minutes rifling through your drawers in search of lost socks; instead, you’re on the treadmill. Conversely, you can increase the friction if you want to drop an unhealthy behavior.

How else can you apply the more-or-less friction method and thus better leverage your laziness? It might help to have an understanding of why we don’t like friction.

Psychology gives us two points to think from: first, your brain isn’t going to spend energy that it doesn’t need to spend in order to complete a task. Daniel Kahneman, the Nobel Prize-winning psychologist, has posited that this is an evolutionary adaptation–if you’re trying to survive the Stone Age by using the fewest calories possible, it makes sense that we’re disinclined to effort.

Decision fatigue presents another angle: our brains are organs, not computers. They get tired. With that tiredness, the quality of our cognition goes down–one of the reasons your reasoning when you’re tired is so much worse than when you’re alert, as Deepak Chopra would assert.

Reducing or increasing friction, then, is a way of preventing ourselves from squandering our mental energy on less meaningful decisions. If the socks are in your gym bag, you don’t need to find them in the morning; if the candy bar is on a far away shelf, you’ll be less tempted to touch them.