Andrew Sullivan Just Launched A Monthly Journalism Magazine
By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Andrew Sullivan, the popular media pundit and blog personality, is continuing on the obligatory path for all 21st century journalists: building and expanding the brand empire. Sullivan’s new monthly, subscription-only longform journalism magazine launched on November 18. The first issue of the digital publication, Deep Dish, will include two pieces: A mea culpa called “I Was Wrong” that revisits Sullivan’s blogging about Iraq from 2001 to 2008, and a conversation with Iraq War veteran Mikey Piro. Deep Dish will be accessible only to subscribers of Sullivan’s freemium blog.

Subscriptions to Sullivan’s The Dish, which includes the longform magazine, are $1.99 per month. Sullivan’s decision to leave traditional blogging for outlets like The Atlantic and The Daily Beast in favor of entrepreneurial journalism have largely been a success. In August, he publicly claimed his blog is more profitable than The Daily Beast and he presold 500,000 subscriptions before his site even went live.

