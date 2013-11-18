Andrew Sullivan Just Launched A Monthly Journalism Magazine

Andrew Sullivan, the popular media pundit and blog personality, is continuing on the obligatory path for all 21st century journalists: building and expanding the brand empire. Sullivan’s new monthly, subscription-only longform journalism magazine launched on November 18. The first issue of the digital publication, Deep Dish, will include two pieces: A mea culpa called “I Was Wrong” that revisits Sullivan’s blogging about Iraq from 2001 to 2008, and a conversation with Iraq War veteran Mikey Piro. Deep Dish will be accessible only to subscribers of Sullivan’s freemium blog.