This Alphabet Is Made Entirely From Letters Found On Butterfly Wings

Aside from being the building blocks of language, there’s a lot of fun uses for the letters of the alphabet. You can catalogue various pop culture elements with them, for instance, or recreate them with unlikely substances . One thing you can’t do, however, is naturally grow the letters of the alphabet on your body. Not unless you’re a butterfly, apparently.





Photographer Kjell Sandved has been collecting images of butterfly and moth wings for years, and in doing so he’s managed to capture all kinds of amazing, seemingly CG patterns. He’s also been using the images he’s gathered to cull not just one, but multiple butterfly alphabets–which are available as posters on his website. So, if ever you start to question the awesomeness of Earth’s abundance, just remember that are more than one naturally occurring Ws, Fs, and Rs out there on wild butterfly wings.

