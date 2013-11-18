SurveyMonkey Goes Enterprise

More than 95% of Fortune 500 businesses have used SurveyMonkey, the online survey generator popular with both business professionals and students. But previously, companies lacked a way to centrally manage all the SurveyMonkey data their employees were collecting across different divisions of the business.

Enter SurveyMonkey Enterprise, the company’s new product offering targeted toward businesses and organizations that commonly have multiple employees using the service. SurveyMonkey Enterprise lets one administrator set up an account for the company, then invite colleagues, allowing all employees’ survey data to live under a single roof.

CEO Dave Goldberg says the company had received many requests for an enterprise product over the years. Much like Box, Dropbox, and HootSuite, Goldberg says SurveyMonkey Enterprise joins the new wave of enterprise products designed to feel like the apps and services we use in our personal lives, no IT support necessary.

“With anything the end user touches, people won’t tolerate something they can’t figure out,” Goldberg tells Fast Company.

SurveyMonkey, which pulled in $113 million in revenue last year, raised nearly $800 million in debt and equity financing at the beginning of 2013, valuing the company at about $1.35 billion. SurveyMonkey Enterprise will allow businesses to add employee accounts for an annual $780 each.