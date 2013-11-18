Bitcoin Gaining Legitimacy With Justice Department

Ahead of a Senate committee hearing today, spokespersons for those organizations told the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that Bitcoins should be recognized as real financial instruments–that is, they are genuine and secure conveyors of worth, just like traditional money. The hearing, which was scheduled “to explore potential promises and risks related to virtual currency for the federal government and society at large,” might be the biggest move yet towards making Bitcoins legally recognized in the U.S. after the FBI simply seized millions of dollars worth of them recently.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin trading exchange BTC China, now the biggest in terms of volume trading, has just raised $5 million in series A venture funding–another hint at Bitcoin’s impending legitimacy.