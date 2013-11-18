See What The Chinese Authorities Deem To Be Dangerous On Sina Weibo

Censorship in China is nothing new–we all know that–but a project by ProPublica has analyzed all the images altered by Chinese authorities on microblogging site Sina Weibo since May 2013, and the results give a fascinating look at what makes the Chinese ruling party tick–and what ticks it off.
ProPublica looked at more than 80,000 posts during a 10-day period, and of these, 527 contained censored images. The categories in the study range from scandal and corruption through dissidents, cartoons, and humor, the largest category of these being, unsurprisingly, political statements.