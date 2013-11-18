Here’s What Apple Could Do With PrimeSense

A very potent rumor suggests Apple has purchased PrimeSense, the Israeli firm whose 3-D-viewing and gesture-sensing technology made Microsoft’s original Kinect device work. The two companies were in discussions months ago . PrimeSense has issued a statement effectively saying “no comment.”

PrimeSense is all about gestures and voice control, so its systems could be very well aligned with Apple’s plans to reinvent the TV. But a 3-D gestural interface is something Apple could use for more than just TV. Tiny PrimeSense gesture sensors could enable complex user interactions with iPhones or a smartwatch.