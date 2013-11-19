These Photographs Reveal The Absurdity Of Outdated State Laws

Legislation is a slow moving process. So while we can update our operating systems during the time it takes to fold laundry, other things, like laws, tend to sit stagnant. This is why in Texas, it’s still illegal to milk another person’s cow. In Wyoming, you’re not allowed to photograph a bunny from January to April. And in Ohio, you are breaking the law if you get a fish drunk.

When student photographer Olivia Locher stumbled across some of these outdated laws, “it kind of just hit me that I should turn these laws into photographic imagery,” she says.

The result is her I Fought the Law series, which provides the perfect way to visualize some very peculiar national absurdities. There’s the photo of a young boy, decked out as David Bowie, sporting an illegal mullet. Another image reveals pink ice cream melting on white denim shorts, because it’s (somehow) illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your pocket in Alabama.

It’s illegal to ride a bike in a swimming pool in California.

And since no place is exempt (Seattle may be the smartest city in North America, but Washington State still has a law against civilians harassing Bigfoot), Locher says she plans to photograph all 50 states, and hopefully compile the insanity into a coffee table book.

[h/t Feature Shoot]