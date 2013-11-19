From Paper, A Stylus That’s Like A Pencil

The iPad never came with a stylus. Steve Jobs’s famous quip was, “God gave us 10 styluses–let’s not invent another.” In some ways the quote epitomizes Apple’s legacy of design simplicity, and in some ways, its stubbornness. (Because frankly, if fingers were the perfect drawing tool, Man wouldn’t have had to finish the job God started and invent pens–or for that matter, iPads.)

Now, just as we’ve all become resigned to finger painting on touch screens, FiftyThree–creators of the beloved drawing app Paper–are releasing a groundbreaking stylus two years in the making. Its name is simply “Pencil.”

“If you look at analogies, the desktop was a typewriter. The iPad was like a legal pad, or paper. And the best thing to work on paper is a pencil,” says FiftyThree founder Georg Petschnigg. “Now, the illusion of working on a piece of paper is complete.”

At first glance, the Pencil is nothing more than a $50 chunk of walnut or aluminum. And at second glance, it’s nothing more than a $50 chunk of walnut or aluminum. But when pressed to the iPad’s screen, internal Bluetooth circuitry syncs Paper with its Pencil (no annoying pairing screens required).





From here, all sorts of subtle magic happens. You can draw, and flipping the Pencil around, you can erase. It can function as any stylus would, but when paired with Paper it also automatically unlocks all of the app’s brush tools. Normally these each cost a few bucks apiece and require in-app purchasing, but FiftyThree realized that this micro-transaction model, while effective for consumers, didn’t scale so well to schools and businesses. Now, that cost is wrapped into the device so that buying this analog tool automatically unlocks all digital content.

This seamless Paper/Pencil integration is thanks largely to the work of industrial designers John Harris and John Ikeda–both of whom were formerly part of the Xbox One team, specializing on the Kinect. Their enthusiasm for their Pencil is absolutely infectious, and they explained to us that Pencil’s best trick–that Bluetooth pairing by touching the screen–is only possibly because they hid a specially engineered switch inside Pencil’s tip. That switch is a 14 carat gold contact, activated through the compression of a torsional spring–which can manage the force coming from any angle the Pencil might strike the screen–meaning users won’t have to use the Pencil at a perfect 90-degree angle to turn the thing on.

Pencil is not just a stick for drawing; it’s a gateway to multimodal interaction.

When activated, Pencil is not just a stick for drawing; it’s a gateway to multimodal interaction. You can draw something, sure, but you can also then tweak what you’ve drawn with the fingers of your non-dominant hand, smearing the image like you might charcoal, or pinch-to-zooming to activate an impromptu magnifying glass.