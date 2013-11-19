As Jamba Juice Taps LatinWorks For Its Total-Market Agency, Multicultural Marketing Goes Mainstream

But LatinWorks, founded as a Hispanic agency in 1998, has long believed that multiculturalism is mainstream, and brand messaging should reflect this. Their work, including a Carlos Mencia-led Bud Light spot for the 2007 Super Bowl and a range of clever multicultural campaigns for Lowe’s, Domino’s, Starburst, and others, has been convincing: Jamba Juice just named the Austin-based company as their total-market agency for a large campaign to reposition the brand.

“Hispanic advertising was horrible in the ‘90s,” says Sergio Alcocer, LatinWorks’ president and chief creative officer. “It was part of the corporate affairs of companies, and very patronizing.” Along with two former Anheuser-Busch marketing executives, Manny Flores and Alejandro Ruelas, Alcocer built the agency around a more progressive, nuanced view of Hispanic consumers, based on how Latinos in the U.S. viewed themselves–one largely supported by findings of the U.S. Census and LatinWorks’ own research.

Christian Filli

“For the first time, the 2000 Census included a question where they allowed people to choose more than one race as part of their self identification,” says Christian Filli, LatinWorks’s senior vice president, cultural insight–himself Swiss and Cuban, raised in Brazil with time spent in Mexico. “In 2010, a little over one-third of the country who participated in the census checked more than one race.” But the resulting conversation in the industry, says Filli, was still focused on numbers. “It was still very much centered on ‘oh, by 2042’ or ‘by 2050 the population will look like this, minorities and majorities, etc.,'” he says. “We made a commitment about three years ago to finding a parallel conversation and discourse, and develop a point of view that’s not solely based on numbers and demographics, but is based on the human component of the equation and how people are really evolving.”

The result of this has been a large investment in proprietary research, including its recent report “The Plus Identity: Shifting Paradigms and the Future of Latino Culture in the U.S.” One of the most compelling findings exposed the fallacy of “conveyor belt” acculturation, as Filli calls it, wherein immigrants take a linear path from foreigner to American citizenship. “We asked 1,000 Latinos in the U.S. a very simple question: When it comes to self-identifying, do you consider yourself more Latino than American, more American than Latino, or equally both?” says Filli. “It came out that 44% considered themselves to be equally both, which is interesting. But the most interesting part was when we asked them how do you see yourselves in the future, 44% grew to 66%. Which means people on the other two extremes are converging. In terms of their desire or aspiration, they want to go to the middle. Even the ones who currently classify themselves as more American.”

Further exploration of what it means to be “in the middle” found that “this mindset of being ambicultural, it’s not just about being fluent in two languages, or I want to make sure I’m connected to my country of origin at the same time I want to be seen as an American,” says Filli. “It’s not just a culturally or politically correct way of doing things, but they’re actually seeing it as a competitive advantage for them to succeed in life.”





This focus on the consumers’ mindset has influenced much of the agency’s work as the multicultural agency (meaning focused only on Latino and African American markets) for brands like Domino’s and Lowe’s. For their work with Lowe’s, LatinWorks started conversations with first-time homeowners, many of whom are multicultural.