10 Most Popular Of The Week: Why You Owe Your To-Do List To Ben Franklin, The 600-Foot City, And Much More



1. “A 600-Foot-Tall City On Wheels, For When It’s Time To Get Away From It All“

Co.Exist

Hate your commute? Madrid-based architecture student Manuel Dominguez thinks that the city of the future is destined to be on wheels–600 feet above the ground.

2. “MIT Invents A Shapeshifting Display You Can Reach Through And Touch“

Co.Design

We live in an age of touch-screen interfaces, but this new display from MIT’s Media Lab uses atoms, not pixels.

3. “The 10 Smartest Cities In North America“

Co.Exist

Which cities are doing the most to become the sustainable, connected, innovative city of the future? More importantly, is yours on the list?

4. “The Amazing History Of The To-Do List–And How To Make One That Actually Works“

Fast Company

Is Benjamin Franklin the godfather of the to-do list? Maybe. We tell the fantastic story of the world’s most recognizable productivity tool.

5. “Coca-Cola Designed Its New Can Around A Problem No One Has“

Co.Design

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Why has chill-activation become such a design fad?

6. “Jean-Claude Van Damme Does The Splits Between Two Volvo Trucks And It’s Spectacular“

Co.Create

Two speeding trucks, a sunset, some Enya, and the Muscles from Brussels. What more can you ask for?

7. “How Historical Paintings Would Look If Their Subjects Had Mobile Devices“

Co.Create

Korea-based illustrator Kim Dong-Kyu shows us the world’s most famous works of art, updated with tablets and smartphones.

8. “From Ideo, A Bike Seat That Won’t Make Your Butt Hurt“

Co.Design

Rejoice, bike-riders! The seat you’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. May buns hurt no longer.

9. “Why Are We Building Jailbait Sexbots?“

Co.Labs

Realistic animated 10-year-old girls are being used to catch sexual predators in the act, and creating moral, legal, and human rights quandaries in the process.

10. “The Addams Family’s Living Room Was … Pink!?“

Co.Design

Take a look at the Addams Family set as it really was, in all its colorful glory.