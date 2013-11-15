advertisement
10 Most Popular Of The Week: Why You Owe Your To-Do List To Ben Franklin, The 600-Foot City, And Much More

Our readers voted with their clicks!

By Miles Kohrman1 minute Read

1. “A 600-Foot-Tall City On Wheels, For When It’s Time To Get Away From It All
Co.Exist
Hate your commute? Madrid-based architecture student Manuel Dominguez thinks that the city of the future is destined to be on wheels–600 feet above the ground.

2. “MIT Invents A Shapeshifting Display You Can Reach Through And Touch
Co.Design
We live in an age of touch-screen interfaces, but this new display from MIT’s Media Lab uses atoms, not pixels.


3. “The 10 Smartest Cities In North America
Co.Exist
Which cities are doing the most to become the sustainable, connected, innovative city of the future? More importantly, is yours on the list?

4. “The Amazing History Of The To-Do List–And How To Make One That Actually Works
Fast Company
Is Benjamin Franklin the godfather of the to-do list? Maybe. We tell the fantastic story of the world’s most recognizable productivity tool.


5. “Coca-Cola Designed Its New Can Around A Problem No One Has
Co.Design
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Why has chill-activation become such a design fad?

6. “Jean-Claude Van Damme Does The Splits Between Two Volvo Trucks And It’s Spectacular
Co.Create
Two speeding trucks, a sunset, some Enya, and the Muscles from Brussels. What more can you ask for?


7. “How Historical Paintings Would Look If Their Subjects Had Mobile Devices
Co.Create
Korea-based illustrator Kim Dong-Kyu shows us the world’s most famous works of art, updated with tablets and smartphones.

8. “From Ideo, A Bike Seat That Won’t Make Your Butt Hurt
Co.Design
Rejoice, bike-riders! The seat you’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. May buns hurt no longer.


9. “Why Are We Building Jailbait Sexbots?
Co.Labs
Realistic animated 10-year-old girls are being used to catch sexual predators in the act, and creating moral, legal, and human rights quandaries in the process.

10. “The Addams Family’s Living Room Was … Pink!?
Co.Design
Take a look at the Addams Family set as it really was, in all its colorful glory.

About the author

Former Editorial Assistant Miles Kohrman helped run Fast Company's homepage and completed miscellaneous tasks around the newsroom. He is a 2013 graduate of The New School.

