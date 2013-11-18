Amazingly Good Branding Lessons From Virgin America’s New Dance Video (Yes, Dance)

Though they’re only recently posting profits , Virgin America enjoys a stratospheric cool factor–one that only increased with their new Safety Video.

Directed by the same dude that did Step Up 2 and a Justin Bieber music video and employing former contestants from So You Think You Can Dance and American Idol, the video turns the staid, snore-worthy, broadly ignored traditional airline safety video into something sassy, entertaining, and engaging.

“Virgin America has accomplished the impossible,” our Peter Wade writes. “(They) convinced us to listen to airline safety announcements.”

But the savoriest part of Virgin’s savvy lies beyond the choreographic wonder. As Simon Mainwaring writes at his WeFirst blog, the 6-million viewed video is a chance to activate Virgin’s brand among its people.

Let’s walk through the steps.

When you watch the video, you’ll see a little box in the right-hand corner asking if you’d like to participate in the making-of: the link kicks you to Virgin’s Safety Dance Battle competition page, in which you, yes, you, can audition to be in the next iteration of the video. To audition, naturally, you Instagram them.

What’s happening here? A little thing called co-creation, Mainwaring writes, which is getting pretty big these days, helping Virgin’s brand to be more fun, more exploratory, more, as any post relating to Richard Branson would say, maverick.