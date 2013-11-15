Scroll Through This HTML5 JFK Site While Watching National Geographic’s “Killing Kennedy”

It’s been 50 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, and amid the many commemorations is National Geographic’s TV movie Killing Kennedy, starring Rob Lowe and produced by Ridley Scott.

To add depth to the dramatization, Mullen and Mediahub created an interactive HTML5 companion site using the immersive scroll-based parallax platform. It expands and enhances hundreds of photos, videos, graphics and statistics from the lives of Kennedy and Oswald, as well as the tragedy that brought them together.





Familiar classic photos are paired with historic audio clips and videos like Marilyn Monroe’s infamous “Happy Birthday” serenade to Jack Ruby shooting Oswald to death on live TV at the Dallas Police Department.

And if you’d like to do more than live-Tweet about Rob Lowe’s hair while watching the movie, the site syncs with live airings so you can delve deeper into the real deal as it plays out on your screen.