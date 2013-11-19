See Stunning Portraits Of The Most Remote Tribes Left On Earth

It’s easy to forget, when you wake up every day as an inhabitant of a monoculture that spends an inordinate amount of time worrying about what, say, Miley Cyrus wore to an awards show in a far-flung part of the globe, that there are still cultures in which people have never eaten a Whopper, and where Facebook is an alien concept.





These cultures exist all over the world. They’re in 44 countries on five continents. And photographer Jimmy Nelson has been documenting them since 2009, armed with a 4×5 camera–the huge, old-fashioned kind that comes with a hood and an accordion-style bellows, and that is capable of capturing images with extraordinary detail–in order to create a record of cultures that still exist today.

They may not exist forever, though, which lends both an urgency and a sadness to Nelson’s work, which he’s recently published in a new book called Before They Pass Away.





“I would call it an urgent celebration. The pictures are intense–they’re meant to be dramatic. The title is very dramatic: Before They Pass Away!,” Nelson says. “They won’t die, but their culture will. I want the project to bring attention to how valuable these people are. We have to be aware that these people and these places exist, because if they disappear–if they disappear from the planet, in my opinion, which is very melodramatic, we’ll lose our cultural origins. We’ll lose where we came from, and it’s very, very important that we keep that.”

Look at the photographs of the indigenous people from around the world–from the Maori tribes of New Zealand, which was changed dramatically by their initial encounters with the British in the 1800s, to the Chukchi tribes of Siberia, who returned to the tundra after relocating to cities, because they found city life unsatisfying–it’s easy to recognize the project’s ability to document a shared humanity. Nelson talks about that in ways that are a bit unconventional.





“If you go into a magazine news shop, the magazines have very beautiful young people on the covers. Beautifully photographed, beautifully photoshopped, beautifully lit. That’s who we aspire to be,” he says. “I don’t really think those people deserve that admiration and attention. What I wanted to give to the people in the book, these lost tribes and cultures, is the same dignity and pride, because they do have something that’s very valuable, that goes far beyond what we have.”

Cautious readers might read a note of “noble savage” envy in Nelson’s phrasing, which is something that he’s careful to explain. As a person who lives in Amsterdam, he says, he’s just very aware of the lack of balance that can come with embracing a digital culture. The tribes he’s met through this project have that very intuitively, though–at least for now.