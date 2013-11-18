Why Monk Mode Is The Secret To Insane Productivity

That was back in the day. But can you make that same headspace in our hyper-busy, hypertextual world?

Business writer Greg McKeown couldn’t. He was fortunate to have a monster of a project on his hands–his first solo book–but he was kept awake at night with authorly anxiety. And quite ironically, the book was about the pursuit of less.

“Being stressed out for a year while I wrote it simply was not an option,” he says on LinkedIn.

But he had a hunch. If there was more time and space to really concentrate, then his levels of stress would go down–and the quality of work would go up. The proposal: monk mode.

When you go into monk mode, you make an open declaration to yourself and everybody else that you’re going to be doing your deep work. You come out of the closet about going into your cave.

“(Monk mode) means shutting out the world for a time,” McKeown says. “It is a relatively extreme approach to take, but (my wife and I) decided I would write from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day. I did that for five days a week for about 9 months. I worked from a small office–tiny really–but in it I found space. And in that space I found creative freedom.”

That concerted spaciousness is found in the research on creativity: the “a-ha!” moment tends to come after long, dedicated hours. It’s a process known to mathematicians, designers, writers, and painters: you need to stare down the complexity of the problem or the emptiness of the canvas for a long while for the solutions to emerge. If we’re going to be able to create things, we need to be able to focus–at length.