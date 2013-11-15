Watch A Stylish Ballet Fight In Baileys’ New Holiday Spot





The Irish cream liquor brand’s Christmas ad, by BBH London, showcases ballet routines choreographed by Millipied and stars principal dancers with the Royal Ballet, Steven McRae and Thiago Soares and guest principal Iana Salenko.

The two-minute film, shot by director Ringan Ledwidge, tells the tale of a girls’ night out that almost goes awry, Royal Ballet-style. The female lead, Clara (Salenko), goes to a party with her ballerina friends and engages in some flirtatious dancing with the Nutcracker Prince, played by McRae. The prince’s love rival, the Mouse King, (Soares), gets jealous and promptly leaps from a balcony to start a balletic fight with the prince.





In a twist, after saving the prince, Clara decides she’s had enough of both of them and rejoins her girlfriends for some well-earned Baileys. The end line is: “Spend more time with the girls this Christmas.”

The film first airs in the U.K. on Saturday during the television premiere of Black Swan and will also run on the Baileys’ Facebook page.