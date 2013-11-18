How TinyLetter Is Making Us Fall In Love With Email Again

In a post-email world, where our inboxes have turned into cesspools of responsibility, the Internet newsletter–against all odds–has made a comeback.

From projects like Listserve and Miranda July’s We Think Alone to more personal curations like Rusty Foster’s Today in Tabs and Alexis Madrigal’s 5 Intriguing Things, people are, on purpose, inviting more email into their lives.

Those who have found themselves sucked into the latest craze might notice that many of the incoming messages have one thing (besides for the email thing) in common. The letters always end with the same three words: “Delivered by TinyLetter.”

Owned by MailChimp, a service that helps businesses send those annoying marketing emails currently cluttering our inboxes, TinyLetter is a “more personal version” of the email marketing service, MailChimp editor/writer Kate Kiefer Lee told Fast Company. It’s not the only company that caters to individuals, but it bests competitors in some important ways. Letter.ly, for example, has a sparse-in-an-ugly-way interface, and it no longer accepts new customers.

TinyLetter is to MailChimp what Tumblr is to WordPress: It’s newsletters for dummies. “I think my mom could use TinyLetter,” claims Kiefer Lee. Unlike MailChimp, which caters to businesses and offers all sorts of testing and analytics features, TinyLetter provides just the basics. Writing a message is just like writing an email in Gmail, meaning the process takes only as long as crafting the body text.

Getting people to subscribe to letters is just as easy. TinyLetter provides an embed code for those who want to put a box on their website. Or interested readers can head straight to a letter’s TinyLetters landing page, which consists of a short description, a place to subscribe, and a link to previous messages, all against one big, bold, and beautiful image.

Oh, and unlike MailChimp, it’s free. The service does have a limit on subscribers to a given newsletter, but the company works with very popular mailers on that.