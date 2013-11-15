The Dish Daily Installs BitWall, A Paywall That Accepts Tweets, Bitcoins

Today The Dish Daily is implementing a rather unusual paywall on its site. Unlike its pay-to-read counterparts on other sites, it accepts a tweet in exchange for premium content.

Called BitWall, the paywall is intended to boost revenue by promoting content. Users can also choose to see an ad if they don’t wish to tweet.

The company that created BitWall also offers another unusual transaction in its paywall product. Sites can choose to be paid for their premium content using electronic currency bitcoin. BitWall offers this option because transaction fees are smaller for bitcoins than for traditional currency.