The Recommender: Miles Kohrman, The Cat-Juggling Intern

Name : Miles Kohrman Role at Fast Company : Intern, Leadership Twitter : @mileskohrman Titillating fact : Miles made his New York Times debut in the compelling article “ Cats at the Bodega, Just Doing Their Job .” And, based on this photo, he hasn’t lost his cat-juggling skills just yet.

Things he’s loving:

1. “The Half-time Hero” (and the rise of long-form soccer journalism, in general)

The world’s game has finally landed in America and, no, Major League Soccer wasn’t just a fad.

After years of pain and uncertainty, millions of American soccer fans have been rescued from the treacherous seas of poor quality (and illegal) Internet streams and can finally, finally watch their favorite English Premier League teams play on live television; in New York City (where even the taxi cabs are getting excited) we’re awaiting the arrival of our second MLS team; and magazines like Howler, Eight by Eight, The Blizzard, Pickles, and XI Quarterly are popping up faster than they can be read, here and across the pond.

“The Half-Time Hero” is a fun little audio piece about West Ham United fan Steve Davies who, to put it lightly, was asked to put his money where his mouth is. In 1994, after hurling a bit too much abuse at manager Harry Redknapp‘s West Ham side, Davies was told to suit up and make his way onto the field.