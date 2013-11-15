LeBron, D. Rose, And Other NBA Stars Celebrate Christmas By Playing “Jingle Hoops”

It’s not exactly surprising to see a collection of NBA stars that includes Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Steve Nash, and LeBron James do impressive things with basketballs, but they really outdid themselves here. In the “Jingle Hoops” spot from the NBA and agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, promoting the special Christmas jerseys that each of the 10 teams with games on Christmas will be wearing that day, the smattering of superstars make beautiful music together.





Well, “beautiful” might be overselling it, but by taking shots into hoops lined with bells that are set up to play different notes, the athletes manage to bang out a passable version of “Jingle Bells.” The spot, directed by Jonathan Klein from O Positive, is impressive to watch–not only do they have to each nail the shot perfectly (there are no cutaways here), but they have to each take their shots in rhythm with each other. By the time LeBron runs up to dunk the final “Hey!”, it’s hard not to be in the Christmas spirit.