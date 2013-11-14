Microsoft Opens A Crime Lab

While the teams located at the facility will tackle white collar crime and financial fraud, they won’t be tackling alleged government spying on Microsoft users, and another facility at Microsoft is dedicated to making products less accessible to hackers. Reuters’s Joseph Menn visited the facility, and says the project is “the latest attempt to close the gap created in the past decade as criminal hackers innovated in technology and business methods to stay ahead of adversaries mired in the slow-moving world of international law enforcement.”

“There are nearly 400 million victims of cybercrime each year. And cybercrime costs consumers $113 billion per year,” said Microsoft associate general counsel David Finn in a press release about the new facility. “We understand that there’s no one single country, business or organization that can tackle cyber security and cybercrime threats alone. That’s why we invest in bringing partners into our center–law enforcement agencies, partners and customers–into this center to work right alongside us… It’s like a functional movie set, but there is real-life cybercrime going on, and these are real-life labs to fight it in a cutting-edge way. […] We have important cases we’re working on right now, right on the other side of the window.”