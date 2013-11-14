Domainapalooza: Yahoo Is Auctioning Off Some Amazing Domain Names

Over the years, Yahoo has amassed a huge collection of random domain names. Thanks to its penchant for acquisitions , its has more than 200 domain names just sitting around–ranging from the expected (cloudapp.com) to the puzzling (triptodubai.es). Now, Sunnyvale has decided to divest its URL portfolio–and it is auctioning them off .

Yahoo is calling the domain name sale “Domainapalooza.” Kevin Kramer, Yahoo’s deputy general counsel, said on the official Yahoo Tumblr that, “When you’re a company that’s been around as long as Yahoo, there are lots of fun things that you stumble across. This year, we found a huge list of domain names that the company has owned for quite some time. As we discussed what to do with them, it became obvious that it was time to set them free… back into the wild of the Internet. Surely, creative people, businesses and entrepreneurs could come up with something great to do with them. They could even spark some brand new ideas or companies.”

Here, some of the best… and the worst names up for grabs: