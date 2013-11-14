Obama ’08 Startup Sold To Politics Giants

A startup for political campaigns that grew out of the 2008 Obama campaign has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

NationalField, which produces a real-time data dashboard for campaign organizers, was purchased by NGP VAN, a giant political tech firm that generally works on Democratic campaigns. NGP VAN CEO Stu Trevelyan said in a press release they were “excited to be able to offer our organizing clients another tool that will make them more effective. The talented NationalField team will be a great addition to our family as we continue our legacy of industry-leading innovation.” NationalField’s founders, who met during President Obama’s 2008 campaign, are joining NGP VAN as senior staff. Fast Company recently spoke to one of NationalField’s founders, Edward Saatchi, about workplace productivity.

NGP VAN’s technology was used in the 2012 Obama campaign, by Terry McAuliffe in the 2013 Virginia gubernatorial elections, and is a routine tool for Democrat-leaning political action committees (PACs) and labor unions. The company’s main rival is NationBuilder, which has a mixed base of clients from both political parties.