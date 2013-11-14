See How Much Money Top Tech Companies Make Every Second And (If You’re Not An Investor) Weep

Want to feel really bad about a) your pitiful salary or, b) the gulf between corporate wealth and the general well-being of people? Happier, a U.K.-based site that offers money-saving tools, used the quarterly revenue earnings for top companies to calculate exactly how much money each one earns per second. You can watch–here–aghast, as Amazon, Apple, and HP rack up the bucks.
At the top of the list is Samsung with $6,486 per second. Google falls roughly in the middle with $1,873. And on the bottom, is poor little Blackberry, which only makes $205 every second of every day. Which at this point seems like the most shocking figure of all.