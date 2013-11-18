The True Story Of A Disrupted Industry, Talent Retained, And Beer Pong

You likely do not often think of bookkeeping and beer pong in the same thought.

That is, unless you are thinking about Keith Mueller, the new CEO of BookKeeping Express. Mueller is credited with creating a vibrant culture that attracts and retains bright, young talent in a stereotypically conservative (dare I say boring) industry and market.

Mueller’s methods sound more like he is running a tech startup in Silicon Valley than a bookkeeping organization in the bastion of a traditional “we always do it this way” industry and work environment of Washington D.C. The BKE CEO offered these thoughts on what he is doing and why:

Dayna Steele: How and why are you changing the corporate culture of this D.C.-based organization from conservative/traditional to that of a West Coast startup?

Keith Mueller: We are disrupting one of the oldest professions–bookkeeping–and therefore need to bring new thinking, technology, and processes to help our clients. I believe Silicon Valley has this culture that starts with the questions of what and how can we do things better, faster, and at a lower cost? How we can effect change? That’s the culture we need at BookKeeping Express, and we are developing that here by a constant flow of questions, internal communication, and desire to drive value to our clients. Plus we work hard–so I just feel fun has to be part of the equation.

You say you are “disrupting the industry”–how?

Our clients are spending upwards of 1 to 8 hours per week doing financial administrative work, and are sometimes frustrated with all the moving parts and systems they deal with to just do basic financial transaction processing. Plus, they have no buying power and scalability to drive lower costs for services. We are driving solutions to make the business owner move their time to the front office, with a one-stop solution where they can spend a few minutes each day doing this work in a quality, low-cost approach.