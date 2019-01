JPMorgan Chase & Co. found that out the hard way after inviting Twitter users to send in questions marked with the hashtag #AskJPM for vice chairman Jimmy Lee. Nearly 6,000 responses and a tirade of abuse later, the bank cancelled the session, with JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony reportedly writing “Bad idea! Back to the drawing board,” in an email.

Here’s a sample of the #Snarkpocalypse: