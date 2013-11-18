Why Can’t We Walk And Wear Google Glass At The Same Time?

The era of distracted walking is certainly upon us. Dividing attention between cell phone and sidewalk leaves an estimated 1,500 people a year in the hospital with an embarrassing story to tell. Controlled experiments have found that pedestrians using a phone recall less about their surroundings than other walkers do–with some people so zoned out that they fail to spot a unicycling clown .

Lately any discussion of distracted walking has centered on whether Google Glass will help or hurt the situation. On one hand, the device’s very design was supposed to free our eyes to look forward. On the other hand, looking isn’t seeing, and some cognitive scientists worry that our inability to see a device and the world around us at the same time could have “potentially dangerous consequences.”

Most of the evidence framing this debate has been based on cell phone use. Psychologists have shown quite clearly that people have a hard time concentrating on other tasks, such as driving, while they’re on their cell phones. But that comparison is problematic. People will interact with Glass in a much more visual way than they do with their phones. What we need is a study of people walking and considering their visual displays at the same time.

Image: Thomas La Mela via Shutterstock

You don’t need Google Glass to see where this one’s going. A research team led by behavioral scientist Terhi Mustonen of the University of Helsinki, in Finland, recently designed a study that examines walking and head-mounted displays–the technical name for Glass-type technology. The work was published online earlier this month in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied.

Mustonen and collaborators recruited two dozen participants to partake in the study. The researchers equipped them with a head-mounted display called the Shimadzu Data Glass 2. It may have lacked the alliterative ring of Google Glass, but the apparatus had similar technological perks.

The participants used the head display to perform two types of tasks. One was a memory task that asked test participants to detect when a repeat number appeared in a series. The other was a visual task that had them detect the appearance of a rectangle in a series of squares. Participants performed these while sitting down and again while walking a taped path in a hallway. (The hall was closed off, for safety’s sake.)

Sitting down, the tasks weren’t too tough. The trouble began when participants started walking. Once ambulatory, the participants did a little worse on the memory task and much worse on the visual task–missing 20% more rectangles and triggering 10% more false alarms.