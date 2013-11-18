The Night Owl

You reach peak productivity after everyone else has gone to bed.

Inventor Thomas Alva Edison, who once wrote that “most people overeat 100%, and oversleep 100%, because they like it. That extra 100% makes them unhealthy and inefficient.”

Take a filament from Edison’s bulb and start to use sleep (or lack thereof) strategically. In The 24-Hour Genius, attorney and author Eric Epstein recommends completely forgoing sleep several times a month. “There’s a loss of efficiency when you have to stop work midstream,” Epstein says. “With an all-nighter, you can com­press a whole phase of a project into a single work session.”

Scheduled tweets are your friend. Wait until more of your audience is awake.

Take a nap! Insufficient overall sleep will make you less responsive and more easily distracted, says Duke–National University of Singapore cognitive neuroscientist Michael Chee.

Gmail extension Right Inbox lets you schedule emails for the next day. Buffer does the same for your social media updates.