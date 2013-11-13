“Collegefeed Connect” Will Match Students To Employers, Pandora-Style

There are 23 million small businesses in the United States providing over half of all jobs. But when you ask college students where they want to work, they name just 50 companies, tops.

“If you tell me you want to work on big data and Google, I can find you 50 companies you’ve never heard of that you’d love to work for,” says Sanjeev Agrawal, former product marketing chief at yes, Google, and founder of Collegefeed, a new social network designed to connect businesses with potential employees. His goal is to turn the job hunt from a process of search to one of discovery. “We’re basically creating a recommendation system, like Pandora’s, but for jobs, roles, and companies,” he says.





At base, Collegefeed looks like LinkedIn. Create a profile, indicate your desired companies, resume, interests, links to work samples, and tag it all with keywords. Several colleges including Stanford, MIT, Carnegie Mellon, Cal Poly, and San Diego State have partnered to link the platform to their career services offices.

The Collegefeed Connect service, announced today, goes a step further. It vets profiles for certain basic qualifications requested by employers–just 36% currently make the cut, though you can go back and improve your profile if you don’t make it. It then provides companies with a “feed” of students who match those requested qualifications. You may end up getting matched with a company you would never have considered before.