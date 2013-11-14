Google India Ad Reunites Two Old Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition

Everyone loves a reunion story. Long-lost friends, long-lost lovers, long-lost family form the backbone of time-honored narrative cliches for a reason. They work. Often triggering goosebumps, smiles, a single tear, or full-on blubbery weeping. Google India knows this and puts it to fine effect in its newest commercial.





An elderly man’s granddaughter uses Google to track down his childhood friend, whom he hasn’t seen since the 1947 partition that tore the region into two separate countries. It pairs nicely with the brand’s last Indian reunion story for Maps.





Google gets beyond service demo mode here and instead uses a compelling story to illustrate the power of a seemingly simple product many of us now take for granted.