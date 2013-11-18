Instead of making a decision right away, you wait for more info to come in. You are intimate with deadlines.

Hunter S. Thompson. “I don’t say this with any pride,” he told The Paris Review in 2000, “but I really couldn’t imagine writing without a desperate deadline.”

Start the day with your most important goals at the top of your to-do list, but let them be pie-in-the-sky, says law professor and procrastination expert Frank Partnoy–such as “write the Great American Novel”–with more concrete tasks below. You’ll procrastinate “about something that doesn’t need to be done so that you end up doing something that does.”

Your brain is biased toward easy tasks like these. Put them at the bottom of your list.

Take the time to break a large (read: scary) project into bite-size pieces.

Empower your inbox with Boxer, which allows you to set reminders for emails, and even “like” them, instead of typing a full response. Then manage your day with Do It Tomorrow, the to-do list app tailor-made for procrastinators, which lets you easily push tasks to the next day. More apps for the Procrastinator >>

