Explore The Smithsonian’s Best Exhibits In 3-D–From Your Couch

Every year, 30 million people come to see some of the world’s greatest scientific, historical, and cultural treasures at the Smithsonian Institution’s 19 museums and galleries in Washington, D.C.

That’s a lot of visitors, but billions of people are still left out–until now.

This week, the Smithsonian posted 21 of its top artifacts online in an incredible 3-D exhibit format that anyone with a web browser can view and explore. From the Wright Brothers’ airplane to the Cosmic Buddha to massive fossil whales, the X 3D explorer allows people to see the piece at all angles, as close up as they want.





“This lets people interact with objects in a way they simply couldn’t with them in the gallery,” says Smithsonian digitization office director Guenter Waibel.

People can cut away layers and take measurements, see animations and hyperlinks with curators’ notes, and look inside the engine of the Wright Flyer to see its innovative interior pistons. Students and researchers can download the raw data and 3-D print a physical model. Online viewers can conduct other experiments, like changing the lighting and even the material properties. They can also go on virtual tours. (You can see two here or go to the full site to do more. Note they do not work on Internet Explorer).

“Not only do you get to go behind the glass, you can see it at every angle,” says Brian Matthews, head of the reality computing group at the design software company Autodesk, which worked with the Smithsonian to specially create the web tool and conduct the 3-D scanning work. “Now everyone can be a researcher.”

The Smithsonian has been working for years to digitize its 137 million object collection, but so far that effort has mostly been in the form of traditional photography and scanning. Its goal is to get to 10% of the collection, and right now, it’s about one-tenth of the way to that goal. “To give you an idea of the scale of the challenge,” Waibel says, “if we were able to digitize 1 item every minute, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, it would take 260 years to get finished with our entire collection. So clearly we have to prioritize.”