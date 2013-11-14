Where To Always Find Innovation: Touchpoints

As some very smart people have written before , our present social era is about so much more than social media–rather, the social era is about the relationships that form between brands and users.

Interestingly, you could argue that a person actually does form a relationship with a brand in the same way that she does a human being–it’s the sum of the interaction you have.

In the language of business-ese, these interactions between brands and people are called touchpoints, those places where folks get acquainted with the brand.

As value-chain enthusiast Brian Klapper writes for the Harvard Business Review, a lot of innovation happens not just in making the most amazing product, but in improving on those touchpoints, re-evaluating those interactions, continually improving on the customer courtship.

Touchpoint innovation comes in a variety of flavors:

Like when customers participate in product launches. Vitaminwater, for instance, asked its Facebook fans to select their next flavor.

Some sectors are suited to more in-depth co-creation. Like with apparel, in the way Burberry’s Bespoke service lets you tailor a trench coat to your specifications. Prefer a yarmouth cut, a throat-latch collar, and gabardine cuff straps? Burberry’s got you.