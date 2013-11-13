No More Switching: Revamped Dropbox for Business Can Link Personal Accounts

Cumulatively, the people who juggle a personal Dropbox and a work Dropbox spend about a thousand years switching between their accounts every day, says Dropbox CEO Drew Houston. An overhauled Dropbox for Business will simplify the experience for more than four million companies using the service, while giving their IT departments the tools to oversee and manage how files are shared.

The new Dropbox for Business will allow users to connect a personal account across all their devices. Each account will have its own password, contacts, settings, and files. The company, which has 200 million users, likens this system to a keychain that contains both house keys and a company key card. With this update, IT admins will have audit logs to control the sharing of company data. Furthermore, the ability to remotely wipe work Dropbox folders from computers and mobile devices is useful for when employees leave a company or lose a device with sensitive files. The new Dropbox for Businesses will begin rolling out this month, and new customers can sign up online to be placed on a queue.