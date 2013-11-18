Most Productive People: Tory Burch

“My boys [16-year-old twins and a 12-year-old] always come first. One of the first things I do in the morning is wake them up, which could take the entire morning if I let it. It’s three on one! I also exercise for 45 minutes nearly every day. I like quick walks.

I use my smartphone more than my computer. I like having both a BlackBerry and an iPhone. I get to the point quickly–sometimes a little too quickly. Sadly, I check email as soon as I open my eyes–something I am working on. But I’ve learned my lesson about responding to emails in the middle of the night. You can’t just answer one, and before you know it, it’s 3 a.m. The only time my phone is by my bed is when I’m waiting for my boys to come home.

In order for me to be present for my family at the beginning and end of every day, every minute in between counts. If I know I have to be home in time for dinner and homework, I get things done in the office. Sometimes conference calls and meetings happen in the car ride home.”

5:45 a.m.

Check email.

“Skype is changing the way we work with our international teams. I Skype with our China team all the time. Last week, we had a fitting at 12 a.m.”