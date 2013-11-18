“Human CliffsNotes” Brad Grossman Is The Secret Weapon Of The Most Productive Braniacs

“He’s like a human CliffsNotes,” says Beth Comstock, GE’s CMO, who recently hired Grossman when she needed a quick study in the history of military strategy. Grossman isn’t so much an expert on the topic as he is a professional autodidact. “I didn’t fit in and wasn’t good at very much,” says Grossman of his childhood. “So I decided to become really good at learning.” Now 38, he’s transformed a side job–tutoring celebrities’ kids while working in the film business–into a career as a cultural attaché for high-powered creative execs. Grossman meets with each of his dozen clients on a weekly or monthly basis to discuss a subject they want to learn more about. He then has his researchers at Grossman & Partners dive into the area and deliver a report. But he also schedules long conversations with his clients–and will even arrange dinners with experts on specific topics. “I don’t work for people who want to fake it before a dinner party,” says Grossman. “My job is to make you smarter.”