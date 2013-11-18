Secrets Of The Most Productive Pothead

Early Bird Doug Benson Is An Early Bird Do you find inner peace–and most productive hours–in the first slice of the day? Read more about the Early Birds >> Stand-up comedian Doug Benson has released a comedy album every year for the past six years, hosts several podcasts (including The Benson Interruption), tours constantly, and makes films and TV shows. Oh, and he manages to do all of this while completely baked.

Fast Company: Are you high right now? Doug Benson: Of course! I’m a professional. Are you often high while working?

I don’t need to be, but it makes everything more fun and relaxed, and I hope that fun is passed on to the audience. Paperwork is much more bearable when I’m high. And probably less accurate. Does pot affect your approach to staying on schedule? I’m very punctual for a pothead.

Do you have any set routines for getting things done throughout the day? If you love what you do, it’s easy to be productive. But for more mundane tasks, I like to get them done first thing in the morning, when I’m well rested and alert. After a bong rip, of course.