These Mortifying Obamacare Ads Are Not Going To Help Anything

The tax penalties for not signing up are supposed to help with this, though they are rather laughably small, so the government is also undertaking an advertising campaign to help convince younger people to sign up. Judging from these ads, they’re going to need to work a little harder.





Flagged by Noah Rothman, the ads come from a Colorado project called Got Insurance, which is a project of the Thanks Obamacare campaign, the larger national effort to promote the new law.

The ads are geared toward young people, and describe slightly humorous situations a young person might be in that would then require insurance. Young people drink and have sex a lot, it seems, and that’s how to reach them. Some drinking buddies note that “Keg stands are crazy. Not having health insurance is crazier.” Some drinking buddies (female edition) like their “shotskis” and “flu shots” and happily note that saving money on flu shots leaves more cash for said shotskis. A girl notes a guy is hot and hopes he’s as easy to get as her birth control. Ryan Gosling makes an appearance.

Scroll through the slide show above or go here to see more. Suffice it to say, young people and Obamacare deserve better than this. Perhaps an actual, non-patronizing appeal to people’s wallets, health, and society would better serve the cause of the health exchanges. If the real-life arguments can’t be boiled down into a good ad, then Obamacare has a lot more problems than a shoddy website.