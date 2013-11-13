Singing Dogs Fight Pet Cancer With “We Are the World” Style Ad

Most pet owners don’t realize that a quarter of all dogs and an eighth of all cats eventually die of cancer. To raise funds for prevention and a cure, Canadian charity Pet Trust , agency Red Urban and music house Pirate have written a musical appeal, “We Could Be Heroes.”

Cue the the studio mics, the over-sized headphones, and the multi-genre cast of vocalists. The only difference here, is that dogs do all the singing. Well, they appear to; the real vocalists are Canadian pop and hip hop stars. Director Curtis Wehrfritz captured the canine performances in camera (and watch out for the cat cameo).

At the Pet Trust website, there’s also an option to make your pooch part of the video and see stories of canine cancer survivors. Not sure that Fido can carry a tune? You can always make a donation instead. Purina Canada, a co-producer of the ad, will match all contributions up to $125,000. Doggie operators are standing by to take your call.



