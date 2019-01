Take The Quiz: What Kind of Productive Person Are You?

Read these nine statements. Type in the number for how much you agree or disagree. When you’re done (you have to answer them all), click “Which type am I” and share your type with friends. 5 points = Strongly Agree

4 points = Agree

3 points = Somewhat Agree

2 points = Disagree

1 points = Strongly Disagree After most people go to bed, I go to work solving problem after problem. One person, one task is the best formula for success. It’s important to maintain a network of people with specific sets of skills. I can balance an extraordinary workload because I know the perfect people to handle certain details. I start work at the crack of dawn, because no one pesters me for help. It’s okay to push off deadlines if I’m balancing more work than one person can usually handle. If an assignment comes in late, it’s best to get up early to tackle it. Perfect is better than on time. If you leave behind a problem at quitting time, I’ll solve it by the time you wake up. Which type am I?





//Buckets: nightOwl, fireFighter, loneWolf, monoTasker, connector, earlyBird, procrastinator

$(function(){ $('#quiz-calculate').click(function(){ //Various buckets and set up default points var bucket = { nightOwl: { propername: 'The Night Owl', score: 0, description: 'You reach peak productivity after everyone else has gone to bed.', link: 'https://www.fastcompany.com/3021657/the-night-owl', image: 'http://f.fastcompany.net/assets/2013/11/14/i-9-181-most-productive-people-archetypes.png', tweet: 'I\'m a Night Owl: I reach peak productivity after everyone else has gone to bed. What type are you? http://f-st.co/6baoCk2 #worksmarter' }, fireFighter: { propername: 'The Firefighter', score: 0, description: 'When you\'re at work, you\'re on, putting out one blaze after another, without distraction or delay.', link: 'https://www.fastcompany.com/3021699/the-firefighter', image: 'http://d.fastcompany.net/assets/2013/11/14/i-7-181-most-productive-people-archetypes.png', tweet: 'I\'m a Firefighter: At work, I put out one blaze after another without delay. What type are you? http://f-st.co/6baoCk2 #worksmarter' }, loneWolf: { propername: 'The Lone Wolf', score: 0, description: 'You work solo, loading complex problems into your head and working them out from there.', link: 'https://www.fastcompany.com/3021695/the-lone-wolf', image: 'http://c.fastcompany.net/assets/2013/11/14/i-6-181-most-productive-people-archetypes.png', tweet: 'I\'m a Lone Wolf: I work solo, and isolation is great for my productivity. What type are you? http://f-st.co/6baoCk2 #worksmarter' }, monoTasker: { propername: 'The Mono-Tasker', score: 0, description: 'You sneer at multitabs, loathe push notifications, and grab each task with both hands.', link: 'https://www.fastcompany.com/3021691/the-mono-tasker', image: 'http://a.fastcompany.net/assets/2013/11/14/i-4-181-most-productive-people-archetypes.png', tweet: 'I\'m a Mono-tasker: I grab each task with both hands. What type are you? http://f-st.co/6baoCk2 #worksmarter' }, multiTasker: { propername: 'The Multitasker', score: 0, description: 'You wish your phone\'s browser could handle more than eight windows. Perhaps you\'re using that phone right now.', link: 'https://www.fastcompany.com/3021686/the-multitasker', image: 'http://f.fastcompany.net/assets/2013/11/14/i-3-181-most-productive-people-archetypes.png', tweet: 'I\'m a Multitasker: I wish my phone\'s browser could handle more than 8 windows. What type are you? http://f-st.co/6baoCk2 #worksmarter' }, connector: { propername: 'The Connector', score: 0, description: 'You\'re constantly meeting new people--and these relationships are the foundation of your productivity.', link: 'https://www.fastcompany.com/3021693/the-connector', image: 'http://b.fastcompany.net/assets/2013/11/14/i-5-181-most-productive-people-archetypes.png', tweet: 'I\'m a Connector: My connections (new and old) are the foundation of my productivity. What type are you? http://f-st.co/6baoCk2 #worksmarter' }, earlyBird: { propername: 'The Early Bird', score: 0, description: 'You get up early. Insanely early. You find your peace--and most productive hours--in the first slice of the day.', link: 'https://www.fastcompany.com/3021689/the-early-bird', image: 'http://c.fastcompany.net/assets/2013/11/14/i-2-181-most-productive-people-archetypes.png', tweet: 'I\'m an Early Bird: My most productive hours are in the first slice of the day. What type are you? http://f-st.co/6baoCk2 #worksmarter' }, procrastinator: { propername: 'The Proscrastinator', score: 0, description: 'Instead of making a decision right away, you wait for more info to come in. You are intimate with deadlines.', link: 'https://www.fastcompany.com/3021633/the-procrastinator', image: 'http://a.fastcompany.net/assets/2013/11/14/i-8-181-most-productive-people-archetypes.png', tweet: 'I\'m a Procrastinator: I don\'t make decisions right away. I\'m intimate with deadlines. What type are you? http://f-st.co/6baoCk2 #worksmarter' } };

var totalScore = 0; var quizPoint = $('.quiz-point'); var isValid = true;

//process each line of question and process data-attribute for bucket name and multiplier $.each(quizPoint, function(key,val){ var score = Number($(val).val()); var dataBucket = String($(val).data('bucket')).split('|'); if ($(val).val().length === 0) { isValid = false; } $.each(dataBucket, function(bucketKey,bucketVal) { var bucketData = String(bucketVal).split('-'); var bucketName = bucketData[0]; var multiplier = Number(bucketData[1]); //We have bucket name , multiplier and point, we push that to the bucket object bucket[bucketName]['score'] += score * multiplier; }); });

//detemine the winning value and set the winning type to the object key (name) var result = { value: 0, type: '', description: '', link: '', image: '', tweet: '' } var winningVal = 0; var winningType = '';

$.each (bucket, function(key,val){ if (val['score'] >= result.value) { result.value = val['score']; result.type = val['propername']; result.description = val['description']; result.link = val['link']; result.image = val['image']; result.tweet = val['tweet']; } }); if (isValid) { $('.quiz-score').html(result.type); $('html,body').animate({scrollTop:$('#quiz-calculate').offset().top}, 500);

$('#quiz-result-description').html('

' + result.description + '

'); $('#quiz-result-image').html(' ' + '

Read more about ' +'' +result.type +' or take this quiz again.

'); // $('#quiz-tweet').html(' '); $('#quiz-tweet').html(' '); window.ga('send', 'event', 'User', 'Quiz:3021596', result.type); $('#quiz-result-info').fadeIn();

$('.quiz-reset').click(function(){ $('html,body').animate({scrollTop:$('#fc-quiz').offset().top}, 500); $('.quiz-point').val(''); result = {}; bucket = {}; $('#quiz-result-info').fadeOut(); });

} else { $('.quiz-error').html('Please enter a number for each statement.').fadeIn(); } });

$('#quiz-tweet').click(function(e){ e.preventDefault(); var link = $(this).find('a').attr('href'); window.open(link, '_blank', 'width=800,height=350'); })

});