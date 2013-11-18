Take The Quiz: What Kind of Productive Person Are You?

Read these nine statements. Type in the number for how much you agree or disagree. When you’re done (you have to answer them all), click “Which type am I” and share your type with friends.

5 points = Strongly Agree

4 points = Agree

3 points = Somewhat Agree

2 points = Disagree

1 points = Strongly Disagree

After most people go to bed, I go to work solving problem after problem.

One person, one task is the best formula for success.

It’s important to maintain a network of people with specific sets of skills.

I can balance an extraordinary workload because I know the perfect people to handle certain details.

I start work at the crack of dawn, because no one pesters me for help.

It’s okay to push off deadlines if I’m balancing more work than one person can usually handle.

If an assignment comes in late, it’s best to get up early to tackle it.

Perfect is better than on time.

If you leave behind a problem at quitting time, I’ll solve it by the time you wake up.