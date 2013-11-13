Ex-Googlers’ Sparkline Mines Data For Asian Businesses

A new company called Sparkline that was founded by three ex-Googlers uses some very Google-ish sounding technology to analyze business data.

The firm looks at a customer company’s online and mobile data usage and extracts meaningful analysis points that show how effective or efficient its operations are.

TheNextWeb points out that Sparkline, which launched today, is specifically targeted at Asian businesses, where big data analytic efforts are so rare that the comapny is already advising a number of big names in the region, including Google, on its first day of business.

It seems even Google needs help sometimes when it comes to big data analysis.