Amazon Harnesses Facebook To Increase Social Shopping

Amazon just got a little more social . Users can now connect their shopping accounts to their Facebook pages and discover when their friends have bought and added to their wish lists.

Is that the potential-embarrassment alert I hear as parents of teenagers discover just what young Aaron (my, how he’s grown) has been putting in his shopping bag? No, it’s not. Only items on public wish lists will be featured, and there is, of course, an opt-out option. Amazon will also use the new integration with Facebook to suggest items that correspond with a user’s Likes.