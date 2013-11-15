A Visual History Of Poison

“And now, my beauties,” crowed the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz, “something with poison in it, I think … with poison in it, but attractive to the eye, and soothing to the smell. Poppies … poppies. Poppies will put them to sleep.”

Just like Dorothy’s green-faced foe, the American Museum of Natural History has become besotted with the power of poison. Opening November 16, a comprehensive exhibition explores the roles of poison in nature, human health and history, literature, and myth.

Much of the 150-year-old museum is filled with Teddy Roosevelt-era taxidermy, but the design of Power of Poison is thoroughly modern, featuring touch-screen installations and an “enchanted book” with animated illustrations. Herewith, some highlights of this tour du toxins:

Toxic Critters

Colombia’s dense Choco lowland forest is recreated in an immersive walk-through installation, right down to live golden poison frogs, any one of which could poison 10 people. An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake skull shows off its syringe-like fangs–150 milligrams of this pit viper’s venom is enough to kill an adult.





Arachnophobes take heed: a live tarantula lurks behind glass, along with a Gila monster and poisonous caterpillars. For comfort, on display are also various amulets once thought to protect against poisons: fossilized shark teeth, believed to be dragon tongues that could “purify” food of deadly compounds; as well as fossilized sea creatures called crinoids, considered antidotes to common toxins.

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble