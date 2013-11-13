Is It Even Possible To Design Buildings That Can Withstand 250 MPH Typhoon Winds?

In the tragic wake of Typhoon Haiyan, which has killed over 2,000 people (and counting) and has destroyed entire coastal villages in the Philippines, the conversation inevitably turns to prevention. How can we avoid such wide-scale disaster in the future?

Architects and designers are left to address some important questions in the aftermath: Can they design buildings to survive the increasingly strong storms packing winds as forceful as Haiyan and as the tornadoes leveling cities like Joplin, Missouri? What architectural innovations could save lives in the future? And are these interventions even affordable?

Co.Design spoke with experts on building science, disaster prevention, and resilient design about whether it’s possible to build towns and cities capable of withstanding winds upwards of 250 mph.

Alex Wilson, President, Resilient Design Institute



It is possible to design buildings to withstand 250 mph winds. You can buy tornado doors that are rated to 300 mph, but those are very expensive. Thick, laminated, and reinforced glass is available that can withstand 250 mph wind, but again, cost is a major issue.

Even the most stringent building code in the U.S. assumes a design wind speed of only 146 mph

Some construction systems are far more wind-resilient than others. To minimize wind damage, the following strategies can be employed: hip roofs offer much less wind resistance than gable roofs; metal tie-down (hurricane) straps that tie the roof structure all the way down to the foundation and various structural connectors can dramatically reduce uplift, which is the cause of the most significant roof damage in hurricanes; hurricane shutters can protect windows from most wind-blown debris; roof overhangs should be limited to about 20 inches or designed to break-away (a relatively new idea I just came across). In general the strongest construction systems are reinforced concrete, as can be achieved with insulated concrete forms or ICFs.

Unfortunately, buildings designed to withstand 250 mph wind would be priced out of the income range of most people–especially those in the most vulnerable regions, such as the Philippines. In general, design for such extreme wind resistance can only be justified for emergency management buildings and buildings in extreme environments, such as research stations on Antarctica. Even the most stringent building code in the U.S., the Miami-Dade County code, assumes a design wind speed of only 146 mph.

That said, even designing buildings to withstand 140 or 150 mph winds would be a huge step up from conventional practice today. I have long advocated extending wind provisions of the Miami-Dade County hurricane code to much of the U.S.